Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky after Contreras’ 28-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-11, 9-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (6-18, 2-11 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-11, 9-4 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (6-18, 2-11 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky after Alayna Contreras scored 28 points in Middle Tennessee’s 71-53 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Lady Toppers have gone 4-7 in home games. Western Kentucky is 4-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Raiders are 9-4 in conference play. Middle Tennessee averages 60.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Western Kentucky is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 60.8 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 64.9 Western Kentucky allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Middle Tennessee won the last matchup 81-58 on Jan. 31. Contreras scored 25 points to help lead the Blue Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salma Khedr is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.9 points for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Contreras is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Macie Phifer is averaging 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 2-8, averaging 55.0 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.