Mercyhurst visits Saint Francis (PA) on 3-game road slide

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-14, 7-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-19, 4-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Lakers take on Saint Francis (PA).

The Red Flash have gone 5-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 7-6 in NEC play. Mercyhurst is the leader in the NEC giving up just 65.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Wicks is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.2 points for the Lakers. Bernie Blunt is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

