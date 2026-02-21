Marist plays Sacred Heart following Menard’s 30-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (17-10, 11-7 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (17-10, 11-7 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts Sacred Heart after Justin Menard scored 30 points in Marist’s 84-70 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Red Foxes are 10-3 on their home court. Marist averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Menard with 3.8.

The Pioneers are 8-10 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Marist is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart scores 12.3 more points per game (76.0) than Marist gives up (63.7).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Marist won the last meeting 76-72 on Jan. 10. Jadin Collins scored 19 points points to help lead the Red Foxes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyjon Blackwell is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 12.5 points. Menard is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Anquan Hill is averaging 19.4 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.