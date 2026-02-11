Louisiana plays Troy after Daniel’s 21-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-21, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-5, 10-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-21, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-5, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces Troy after Imani Daniel scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 82-71 win against the Akron Zips.

The Trojans have gone 9-1 at home. Troy averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Ashley Baez with 3.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-12 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana gives up 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.8 points per game.

Troy’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Mikaylah Manley is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.