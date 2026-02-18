Lindsey leads Albany (NY) against NJIT after 23-point showing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-17, 5-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-12, 10-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-17, 5-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (15-12, 10-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays NJIT after Amir Lindsey scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 77-74 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Highlanders are 7-3 in home games. NJIT is fourth in the America East in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Ari Fulton paces the Highlanders with 6.5 boards.

The Great Danes have gone 5-6 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) averages 14.1 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Lindsey with 4.8.

NJIT is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than NJIT allows.

The Highlanders and Great Danes face off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulton is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Great Danes. Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

