Lindenwood (MO) faces Eastern Illinois, looks for 7th straight win

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-25, 3-15 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (21-7, 14-4 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-25, 3-15 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (21-7, 14-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) heads into a matchup with Eastern Illinois as winners of six straight games.

The Lions have gone 10-2 at home. Lindenwood (MO) averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Ellie Brueggemann with 3.4.

The Panthers are 3-15 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 57.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 61.9 Lindenwood (MO) allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) won the last matchup 87-55 on Dec. 21. Gracie Kelsey scored 14 points points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brueggemann averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Aleshia Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Ava Stoller is averaging 12 points for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 57.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

