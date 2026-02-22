Lake’s 18 help Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-73

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake scored 18 points as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-73 on Saturday night. Lake had…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake scored 18 points as Oregon State beat Pepperdine 83-73 on Saturday night.

Lake had five rebounds and eight assists for the Beavers (15-14, 8-8 West Coast Conference). Keziah Ekissi scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line. Jorge Diaz Graham shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Aaron Clark finished with 32 points for the Waves (8-21, 3-13). David Mager added 16 points for Pepperdine. Styles Phipps also had 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

