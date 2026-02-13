Lafayette hosts Lehigh following Lind’s 23-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-10, 9-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-16, 4-9 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-10, 9-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-16, 4-9 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Lafayette after Whitney Lind scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 79-51 victory over the American Eagles.

The Leopards have gone 3-6 at home. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 28.8 rebounds. Maddison Krug leads the Leopards with 7.7 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-3 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lafayette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Lafayette gives up.

The Leopards and Mountain Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krug is averaging 3.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Haylie Adamski is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lily Fandre is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Lind is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 55.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

