Lafayette hosts Holy Cross following Cahalan’s 20-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (16-9, 10-4 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-16, 5-9 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Lafayette after Meg Cahalan scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 49-40 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Leopards are 4-6 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot scoring 60.1 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Crusaders are 10-4 in conference games. Holy Cross scores 60.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Lafayette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The Leopards and Crusaders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddison Krug is averaging 3.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Haylie Adamski is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cahalan is averaging 15.3 points for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

