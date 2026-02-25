Kennesaw State hosts Porter and Liberty

Liberty Flames (23-4, 15-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (16-11, 8-8 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (23-4, 15-1 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (16-11, 8-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Kennesaw State after Colin Porter scored 20 points in Liberty’s 94-73 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Owls are 11-3 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 84.3 points and is shooting 44.7%.

The Flames are 15-1 in conference matchups. Liberty is 6-1 in one-possession games.

Kennesaw State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. Liberty won the last meeting 81-73 on Jan. 3. Zach Cleveland scored 20 points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 23.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

