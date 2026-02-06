Kemp leads Central Arkansas against Lipscomb after 26-point outing

Lipscomb Bisons (8-14, 5-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (12-10, 5-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lipscomb Bisons (8-14, 5-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (12-10, 5-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Lipscomb after Cheyanne Kemp scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 64-39 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Sugar Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Central Arkansas ranks third in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.5 points while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

The Bisons are 5-6 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Taylor Bowen averaging 7.0.

Central Arkansas scores 70.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 63.6 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 35.6% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shae Littleford is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Sugar Bears. Kemp is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

McKayla Miller is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Molly Heard is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

