Karasinski and Bellarmine host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-14, 4-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (10-13, 5-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts FGCU after Jack Karasinski scored 26 points in Bellarmine’s 92-71 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights are 7-3 on their home court. Bellarmine is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 4-7 in conference games. FGCU is third in the ASUN with 33.0 rebounds per game led by J.R. Konieczny averaging 6.2.

Bellarmine averages 79.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 77.8 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.7 per game Bellarmine allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karasinski is shooting 55.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Konieczny is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

