Johnson leads VMI against Wofford after 26-point game

VMI Keydets (6-21, 1-13 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (17-10, 9-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Wofford after TJ Johnson scored 26 points in VMI’s 90-72 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers are 9-3 on their home court. Wofford is third in the SoCon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rex Stirling averaging 1.8.

The Keydets are 1-13 in conference matchups. VMI gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Wofford’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game VMI allows. VMI averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Wofford gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Machowski is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Cayden Vasko is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Linus Holmstrom is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 68.8 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

