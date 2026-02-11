Johnson leads Sacramento State against Northern Colorado after 28-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (9-14, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-10, 5-7 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (9-14, 5-6 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-10, 5-7 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Northern Colorado after Prophet Johnson scored 28 points in Sacramento State’s 74-73 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 7-3 in home games. Northern Colorado is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 5-6 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Colorado averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Quinn Denker is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

