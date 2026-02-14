Johnson leads Bradley against Southern Illinois

Bradley Braves (17-9, 10-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-14, 6-9 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (17-9, 10-5 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (12-14, 6-9 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Southern Illinois after Jaquan Johnson scored 31 points in Bradley’s 95-84 overtime victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Salukis are 7-5 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 10-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmet Jonovic averaging 4.1.

Southern Illinois is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Illinois allows.

The Salukis and Braves match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quel’Ron House is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Salukis. Rolyns Aligbe is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jonovic is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Braves. Johnson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

