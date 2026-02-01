Jimmie Williams scores 22 to lead Duquesne past Rhode Island 76-61

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams scored 22 points and Duquesne beat Rhode Island 76-61 on Sunday. Williams also had nine…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams scored 22 points and Duquesne beat Rhode Island 76-61 on Sunday.

Williams also had nine rebounds for the Dukes (12-10, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tarence Guinyard added 14 points, and Alex Williams scored 12.

Tyler Cochran led the way for the Rams (13-9, 4-5) with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jahmere Tripp had 15 points and Myles Corey scored 14.

Duquesne took the lead for good with 16:10 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Williams racking up 15 points. Guinyard had a team-high nine points after the break.

