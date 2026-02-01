Jacob Walker scores 20 to guide Sam Houston past Louisiana Tech 83-67

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacob Walker scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Sam Houston past Louisiana Tech…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacob Walker scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Sam Houston past Louisiana Tech 83-67 on Saturday night.

Walker shot 7 of 11 from the field and 5 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (15-7, 7-4 Conference USA), who have won six in a row. Po’Boigh King added 15 points and Veljko Ilic scored 14.

DJ Dudley led the Bulldogs (12-9, 5-5) with 21 points. Scooter Williams Jr. added 17 points and Melian Martinez pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Sam Houston took the lead for good with 1:03 remaining in the first half. The score was 34-32 at halftime with King racking up 12 points. Walker scored 14 in the second half to help seal the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

