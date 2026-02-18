Jacksonville Dolphins face the Queens (NC) Royals on 7-game win streak

Queens (NC) Royals (9-16, 3-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-7, 10-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens (NC) Royals (9-16, 3-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (18-7, 10-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville heads into a matchup with Queens (NC) as winners of seven games in a row.

The Dolphins have gone 10-2 at home. Jacksonville is the leader in the ASUN with 15.4 fast break points.

The Royals are 3-11 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) is fifth in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brenae Jones-Grant averaging 2.5.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC)’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The Dolphins and Royals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is averaging 15 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dayuna Colvin is averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Royals. Jermany Mapp is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

