Jackson scores 22 as Fairleigh Dickinson takes down Stonehill 74-58

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Taeshaud Jackson had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 74-58 win against Stonehill on Thursday. Jackson had…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Taeshaud Jackson had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 74-58 win against Stonehill on Thursday.

Jackson had 12 rebounds for the Knights (8-16, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Arthur Cox added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor and 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and hauled in five rebounds. Eric Parnell had 10 points and shot 3 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Chas Stinson led the way for the Skyhawks (9-15, 6-5) with 13 points. Stonehill also got 11 points from Davante Hackett.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.