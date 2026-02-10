IU Indianapolis hosts Oakland after Luehring’s 33-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 5-9 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (10-13, 6-8 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 5-9 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (10-13, 6-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits IU Indianapolis after Makenzie Luehring scored 33 points in Oakland’s 72-69 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Jaguars are 8-4 on their home court. IU Indianapolis has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-9 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is 5-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 63.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 67.4 IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Golden Grizzlies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Olivia Smith is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Luehring is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists. Layla Gold is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.