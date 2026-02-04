Indiana State hosts Murray State following Poock’s 23-point showing

Murray State Racers (19-3, 10-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-13, 4-7 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (19-3, 10-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-13, 4-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Indiana State after Halli Poock scored 23 points in Murray State’s 78-71 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores are 4-3 in home games. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers have gone 10-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Indiana State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayci Allen is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 9.2 points. Clemisha Prackett is averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Poock is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 20.8 points and four assists. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 17.8 points, 13 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

