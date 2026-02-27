Incarnate Word hosts Lamar after Lusby’s 20-point game

Lamar Cardinals (18-9, 15-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-14, 11-9 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (18-9, 15-5 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-14, 11-9 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays Lamar after Brynn Lusby scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 93-71 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 8-5 on their home court. Incarnate Word has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Lamar Cardinals are 15-5 in conference games. Lamar is second in the Southland giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Incarnate Word scores 65.8 points, 7.6 more per game than the 58.2 Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 63.6 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.9 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. Lamar won the last meeting 78-62 on Jan. 10. Madison Williams scored 16 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Cockrell is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kamryn Wilson is averaging 11.4 points for the Lamar Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

