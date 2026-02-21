Illinois visits Sullivan and Northwestern

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-18, 2-13 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-18, 2-13 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Illinois after Grace Sullivan scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 104-68 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 6-7 in home games. Northwestern has a 3-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Illini have gone 8-7 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Northwestern scores 65.8 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 64.9 Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois won the last matchup 74-71 on Jan. 18. Berry Wallace scored 29 points to help lead the Fighting Illini to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullivan is averaging 22 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Casey Harter is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wallace is shooting 49.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Cearah Parchment is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

