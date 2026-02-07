Illinois hosts USC following Davidson’s 21-point showing

USC Trojans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

USC Trojans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits Illinois after Jazzy Davidson scored 21 points in USC’s 83-65 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini have gone 11-2 in home games. Illinois averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks third in the Big Ten giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Illinois makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than USC has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). USC averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Trojans square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is averaging 19.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Cearah Parchment is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Davidson is averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

