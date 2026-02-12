Hofstra visits Campbell for conference matchup

Hofstra Pride (4-18, 2-9 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-9, 8-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (4-18, 2-9 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-9, 8-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sandra Magolico and Hofstra take on Jasmine Felton and Campbell in CAA play Friday.

The Fighting Camels are 9-1 in home games. Campbell ranks second in the CAA in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Ciara Alexander leads the Fighting Camels with 6.2 boards.

The Pride are 2-9 in CAA play. Hofstra has a 0-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Campbell’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Campbell gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is averaging 7.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is averaging 9.9 points for the Pride. Magolico is averaging 8.6 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 55.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 51.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.