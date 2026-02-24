Hill, Ball State beat UMass 74-73 in OT

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill scored 26 points and Armoni Zeigler made the game-winning layup with 16 seconds left…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill scored 26 points and Armoni Zeigler made the game-winning layup with 16 seconds left in overtime and Ball State beat UMass 74-73 on Tuesday.

Hill shot just 7 of 20 but made all 11 foul shots for the Cardinals (9-19, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Zeigler added 10 points while shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and distributed five assists. Kayden Fish shot 4 of 8 and scored 10.

Isaiah Placide finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (15-14, 6-10). UMass also got 14 points and 14 rebounds from Leonardo Bettiol. Danny Carbuccia finished with 12 points and five assists.

Ball State entered halftime down 34-21. Juwan Maxey paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Hill scored 18 second-half points as Ball State and UMass ended regulation tied 61-61.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

