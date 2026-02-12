High Point knocks off South Carolina Upstate 95-70

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rob Martin had 27 points in High Point’s 95-70 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rob Martin had 27 points in High Point’s 95-70 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

Martin added four steals for the Panthers (23-4, 11-1 Big South Conference). Conrad Martinez added 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Terry Anderson had 14 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

The Panthers picked up their seventh straight victory.

Mason Bendinger led the way for the Spartans (11-15, 3-8) with 15 points. Karmani Gregory added 13 points and six rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Isaiah Skinner also had 13 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.