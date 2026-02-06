High Point hosts Jordan and Radford

Radford Highlanders (13-12, 6-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-4, 9-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (13-12, 6-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-4, 9-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on High Point after Mari Jordan scored 21 points in Radford’s 80-78 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers are 14-1 on their home court. High Point is second in the Big South with 16.8 assists per game led by Conrad Martinez averaging 3.8.

The Highlanders are 6-4 in conference matchups. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

High Point makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Radford averages 12.5 more points per game (82.1) than High Point allows to opponents (69.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Rob Martin is averaging 15.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.