Harmon’s 18 points help Arkansas State knock off Bowling Green 91-54

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Bowling Green 91-54 on Saturday. Harmon shot 6…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Harmon’s 18 points helped Arkansas State defeat Bowling Green 91-54 on Saturday.

Harmon shot 6 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Red Wolves (15-10, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). TJ Caldwell scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Aly Tounkara had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Javontae Campbell led the way for the Falcons (14-10, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) with 13 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists. Josiah Shackelford added 13 points, and Sam Towns had 10 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green.

Arkansas State took the lead with 19:21 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Arkansas State extended its lead to 81-41 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Jaxon Ellingsworth scored a team-high 10 points in the second half to close out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.