Hampton hosts Northeastern after Williams’ 29-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (6-21, 2-14 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (12-17, 6-10 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Hampton after Ryan Williams scored 29 points in Northeastern’s 84-77 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates have gone 9-2 at home. Hampton ranks fifth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Huskies are 2-14 in conference play. Northeastern ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Hampton is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 50.2% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 74.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 70.0 Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is scoring 11.4 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Pirates. Xzavier Long is averaging 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mike Loughnane is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Huskies: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

