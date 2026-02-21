Hamilton scores 27, UNLV knocks off Air Force 91-66

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton scored 27 points as UNLV beat Air Force 91-66 on Saturday. Hamilton shot…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton scored 27 points as UNLV beat Air Force 91-66 on Saturday.

Hamilton shot 11 for 19 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Rebels (14-13, 9-7 Mountain West Conference). Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn shot 7 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Tyrin Jones had 12 points and went 5 of 5 from the field.

Lucas Hobin led the Falcons (3-24, 0-16) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Air Force also got 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Kam Sanders. The loss is the 20th in a row for the Falcons.

The game was close going into halftime, as UNLV held a three-point lead, 34-31. Jones paced their team in scoring through the first half with 12 points. UNLV outscored Air Force by 22 points in the second half, and Gibbs-Lawhorn scored a team-high 19 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

