Hackett leads Stonehill against Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-22, 5-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-19, 7-9 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-22, 5-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-19, 7-9 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Saint Francis (PA) after Davante Hackett scored 30 points in Stonehill’s 77-68 win against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks are 7-4 on their home court. Stonehill is ninth in the NEC scoring 65.0 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Red Flash are 5-11 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Stonehill scores 65.0 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 80.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 71.6 points per game, 3.2 more than the 68.4 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) won the last matchup 63-61 on Jan. 19. Ahmad Harrison scored 16 points to help lead the Red Flash to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Hackett is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.