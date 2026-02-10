Gueye leads Providence against Butler after 29-point game

Butler Bulldogs (9-15, 3-11 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-14, 4-10 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Butler Bulldogs (9-15, 3-11 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-14, 4-10 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Butler after Sabou Gueye scored 29 points in Providence’s 66-50 win over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 9-6 in home games. Providence has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 3-11 against Big East opponents. Butler allows 65.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

Providence’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Providence allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Dunbar averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Gueye is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Saniya Jackson is averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Mallory Miller is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

