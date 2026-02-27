Gray leads Gardner-Webb against Radford after 25-point performance

Radford Highlanders (19-11, 11-4 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-17, 9-6 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (19-11, 11-4 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-17, 9-6 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hosts Radford after Amina Gray scored 25 points in Gardner-Webb’s 52-51 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-6 at home. Gardner-Webb gives up 62.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 11-4 against Big South opponents. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb averages 55.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 60.3 Radford gives up. Radford averages 66.6 points per game, 4.0 more than the 62.6 Gardner-Webb gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Radford won 53-38 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Joi Williams led Radford with 21 points, and Anaya Harris led Gardner-Webb with eight points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 12.7 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Harris is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 56.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

