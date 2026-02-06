Grambling takes on Alabama State, looks to halt 3-game skid

Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-11, 7-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-16, 3-6 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-11, 7-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-16, 3-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling enters the matchup against Alabama State as losers of three straight games.

The Tigers are 5-5 in home games. Grambling has a 2-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Lady Hornets are 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 25.5% from 3-point range.

Grambling averages 62.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.1 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniah Nunn is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shamya Reid averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 21.8% from beyond the arc. Clearia Peterson is averaging 11 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

