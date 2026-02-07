Gessert leads Creighton against Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 10-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (11-12, 7-7 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-7, 10-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (11-12, 7-7 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Marquette after Neleigh Gessert scored 31 points in Creighton’s 64-62 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays are 6-5 on their home court. Creighton is 6-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 10-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Creighton is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Creighton gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Zediker is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bluejays. Gessert is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

