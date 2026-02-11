Georgia State takes on James Madison on 4-game slide

Georgia State Panthers (9-16, 6-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-16, 6-6 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-13, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State heads into the matchup against James Madison after losing four in a row.

The Dukes are 8-3 in home games. James Madison is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 6-6 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State allows 73.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

James Madison averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game James Madison gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Cliff Davis is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Enoh is averaging 4.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Jelani Hamilton is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

