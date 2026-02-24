Georgia Southern visits James Madison following Applewhite’s 24-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (15-14, 7-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (15-14, 7-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-13, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays James Madison after Alden Applewhite scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 89-74 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 10-3 in home games. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

James Madison’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia Southern won 96-92 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. Nakavieon White led Georgia Southern with 25 points, and Bradley Douglas led James Madison with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Justin McBride is shooting 54.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.