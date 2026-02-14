Georgia hosts No. 5 Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 34-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (24-2, 10-2 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-6, 5-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (24-2, 10-2 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-6, 5-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Vanderbilt faces Georgia after Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points in Vanderbilt’s 86-70 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Lady Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Georgia averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Commodores are 10-2 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia averages 75.3 points, 11.8 more per game than the 63.5 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Georgia allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blakes is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 assists and three steals for the Commodores. Aubrey Galvan is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

