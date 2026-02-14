Geddes, William & Mary Tribe take on the Towson Tigers

The Tigers are 7-5 in conference matchups. Towson is third in the CAA with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Kayla Morris averaging 6.6.

Towson Tigers (14-10, 7-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (12-10, 5-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cassidy Geddes and William & Mary host India Johnston and Towson in CAA play Sunday.

The Tribe are 3-6 on their home court. William & Mary has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

William & Mary is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geddes is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tilda Sjokvist is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Johnston is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

