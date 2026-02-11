Futrell leads Lindenwood against UT Martin after 24-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (19-6, 11-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (15-10, 9-5 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (19-6, 11-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (15-10, 9-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts UT Martin after Anias Futrell scored 24 points in Lindenwood’s 79-74 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Lions are 8-3 on their home court. Lindenwood is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 11-3 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is third in college basketball allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Lindenwood averages 79.9 points, 17.3 more per game than the 62.6 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Futrell is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. Matas Deniusas is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

