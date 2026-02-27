Fordham faces VCU after Reaves’ 21-point game

Fordham Rams (16-12, 7-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-7, 12-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (16-12, 7-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-7, 12-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces VCU after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Fordham’s 63-59 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The VCU Rams have gone 13-2 at home. VCU averages 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Fordham Rams are 7-8 against A-10 opponents. Fordham leads the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 3.6.

VCU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Fordham averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than VCU gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. VCU won the last meeting 63-59 on Feb. 4. Lazar Djokovic scored 17 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the VCU Rams, while averaging 14.3 points. Djokovic is averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Reaves is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Fordham Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.