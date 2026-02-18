Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M after Walker’s 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-9, 12-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-17, 6-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-9, 12-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-17, 6-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Florida A&M after Kalia Walker scored 22 points in Alabama A&M’s 95-55 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

The Rattlers are 6-4 in home games. Florida A&M is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

Florida A&M’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 63.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.8 Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 12.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Rattlers. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games.

Walker is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.9 points. Coriah Beck is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 67.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points.

