Fitzpatrick’s 19 lead New Haven over LIU 55-52

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 19 points as New Haven beat Long Island University 55-52 on Saturday.…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 19 points as New Haven beat Long Island University 55-52 on Saturday.

Malachi Davis hit a 3-pointer for New Haven to pull to 53-52 with 56 seconds left. Fitzpatrick and Najimi George each spit a pair of free throws to seal it for the Chargers.

Fitzpatrick shot 6 for 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line George scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Andre Pasha added nine points for the Chargers (11-15, 6-7 Northeast Conference).

Greg Gordon led the way for the Sharks (17-9, 11-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. Malachi Davis added seven points for LIU. Caleb Johnson and Mason Porter-Brown scored six points apiece. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Sharks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.