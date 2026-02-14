Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fitzpatrick's 19 lead New…

Fitzpatrick’s 19 lead New Haven over LIU 55-52

The Associated Press

February 14, 2026, 4:00 PM

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 19 points as New Haven beat Long Island University 55-52 on Saturday.

Malachi Davis hit a 3-pointer for New Haven to pull to 53-52 with 56 seconds left. Fitzpatrick and Najimi George each spit a pair of free throws to seal it for the Chargers.

Fitzpatrick shot 6 for 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line George scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Andre Pasha added nine points for the Chargers (11-15, 6-7 Northeast Conference).

Greg Gordon led the way for the Sharks (17-9, 11-2) with 22 points and six rebounds. Malachi Davis added seven points for LIU. Caleb Johnson and Mason Porter-Brown scored six points apiece. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Sharks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up