FGCU puts home win streak on the line against Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-17, 5-9 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-15, 6-8 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-17, 5-9 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-15, 6-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Jacksonville aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 in home games. FGCU averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dolphins are 5-9 against conference opponents. Jacksonville is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

FGCU is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.6% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hayden Wood is averaging 10.1 points for the Dolphins. Donovan Rivers is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.