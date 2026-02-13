Evans and No. 4 Duke host No. 20 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (20-5, 10-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Clemson Tigers (20-5, 10-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke faces No. 20 Clemson after Isaiah Evans scored 21 points in Duke’s 70-54 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-0 at home. Duke is third in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 6.8.

The Tigers are 10-2 in conference matchups. Clemson is 5-1 in one-possession games.

Duke makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Duke allows.

The Blue Devils and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Evans is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is shooting 64.9% and averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Nick Davidson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

