Ellerbee leads FGCU against North Florida after 23-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-15, 8-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-23, 4-12 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces North Florida after Jordan Ellerbee scored 23 points in FGCU’s 75-71 overtime victory against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Ospreys are 4-7 in home games. North Florida is eighth in the ASUN with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Lee averaging 4.1.

The Eagles are 8-8 against conference opponents. FGCU has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Florida averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 9.3 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Florida gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. FGCU won 90-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Ellerbee led FGCU with 22 points, and Kent Jackson led North Florida with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamrin Oriol is averaging 20.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Ospreys. Jackson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

J.R. Konieczny is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Ellerbee is averaging 16.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.