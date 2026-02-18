Eastern Kentucky defeats West Georgia 81-80 in OT

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — MJ Williams made two foul shots with five seconds left and Eastern Kentucky beat West Georgia…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — MJ Williams made two foul shots with five seconds left and Eastern Kentucky beat West Georgia 81-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Josh Smith missed an 18-foot jump shot as time expired for West Georgia.

Montavious Myrick scored 19 and grabbe six rebounds for the Colonels (10-18, 6-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tyler Jackson scored 14 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Jalen Cooper went 6 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Wolves (12-15, 6-9). West Georgia also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from JaVar Daniel. Kolten Griffin finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.