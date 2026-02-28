East Carolina hosts Memphis following McDaniel’s 29-point game

Memphis Tigers (12-16, 7-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-18, 5-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Memphis Tigers (12-16, 7-8 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-18, 5-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits East Carolina after Dug McDaniel scored 29 points in Memphis’ 88-82 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Pirates have gone 6-9 in home games. East Carolina is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 7-8 against AAC opponents. Memphis is fifth in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Bradshaw averaging 2.3.

East Carolina’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 74.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 76.8 East Carolina gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 13.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Pirates. Demitri Gardner is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

