Dunn leads USC against No. 2 UCLA after 24-point game

UCLA Bruins (27-1, 17-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (27-1, 17-0 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on No. 2 UCLA after Kara Dunn scored 24 points in USC’s 85-82 loss to the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Trojans have gone 12-3 in home games. USC is fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 17-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is ninth in college basketball with 38.9 rebounds per game. Lauren Betts leads the Bruins with 8.6.

USC averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game USC allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Ten play. UCLA won the last matchup 80-46 on Jan. 4. Betts scored 18 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is scoring 18.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Trojans. Dunn is averaging 18.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Betts is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 83.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.